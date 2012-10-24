Teenager arrested in Colorado girl's killing

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (Reuters) - A teenager has been arrested in connection with the killing of a 10-year-old Colorado girl who was abducted on her way to school and later found dismembered.

Jessica Ridgeway, 10, went missing on October 5 in the Denver suburb of Westminster. Police said that they had taken 17-year-old Austin Sigg into custody on Tuesday.

“We notified the Ridgeway family this morning of this arrest, and we hope and pray that this arrest gives them some measure of closure in dealing with this horrible tragedy and loss that they have suffered,” Westminster Police Chief Lee Birk told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday.

“We hope also that knowing an arrest has been made in this case can cause our community to rest a little easier and maybe feel a little safer,” Birk said.

Police said that Sigg, who lives in Westminster, is believed to have also been involved in the attempted kidnapping of a jogger in May. He is due to appear in court on Thursday.