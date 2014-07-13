Second lightning strike fatality in two days at Colorado park: officials

(Reuters) - A lightning strike on Saturday killed a man in Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado, a day after another strike killed a woman who had been out on a hike.

Four people were injured in Saturday’s strike, and eight were hurt on Friday, officials said in a news release.

Park spokeswoman Kyle Patterson identified the woman killed on Friday as Rebecca R. Teilhet, 42, of Yellow Springs, Ohio, who had been hiking with her husband and a friend.

She died at the scene as rough weather allowed an air ambulance to land only between “cycles of severe weather,” Patterson said.

The man killed in Saturday’s incident was not identified. The victims were struck by lightning at Rainbow Curve, where visitors often gather to watch for rainbows after rainstorms.

Patterson said rangers learned of the latest strike at the 11,000-foot high lookout trail shortly before 4 p.m. Mountain Time. The four injured people and the man who died were taken by regular ambulance to Estes Park Medical Center, she said.

Thunderstorms pummeled the area around the park on Saturday, and heavy rain and more storms were expected Saturday night and Sunday, the National Weather Service said.