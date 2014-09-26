Colorado detective accused of tipping off suspect in luring case

DENVER (Reuters) - A police detective in Colorado has been arrested on charges that he tipped off a suspect in a sex crimes investigation that the 13-year-old girl he had been emailing was actually an undercover officer, prosecutors said on Friday.

The detective, Jack Gardner, 56, who investigates Internet crimes against children, is accused of having emailed the suspect from a laptop at the Boulder Police Department, warning him not to attend a meeting with the “girl” because he faced arrest.

Prosecutors said the investigation began in May when the suspect, 26-year-old Kahlil Peckham, began contacting a Boulder policeman who was posing online as a 13-year-old girl.

Peckham is accused of sending the officer hundreds of messages over the next few days, including many containing graphic sexual descriptions of what he wanted to do with the purported teen. The pair arranged to meet in person in early June, according to court documents.

Police planned to arrest Peckham when he arrived, but said the suspect received an email warning him off. A search of Peckham’s computer and electronic devices days later revealed the message, which was traced to a laptop at Gardner’s work station at the Boulder Police Department, an arrest affidavit said.

Given the sensitive nature of the detective’s work with crimes against children, the affidavit said, the laptop used a different router from the police department’s main network.

Citing the officer who was posing as the 13-year-old girl, the affidavit said Gardner was upset after he was “inadvertently excluded” from the operation to detain Peckham.

Gardner was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of one felony count of being an accessory to Internet luring, as well as misdemeanor counts of first degree official misconduct and obstructing government operations. He posted bond and is due back at the Boulder County Jail on Oct. 8.

Peckham, who police say thought he might have received the warning message from the mother of the “teenage girl,” is in custody facing multiple felony charges, including Internet luring of a child and sexual exploitation of a child.