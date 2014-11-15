Colorado police officer charged with murder, held on $1 million bond

James Ashby, a police officer in the small town of Rocky Ford, is shown in this Colorado Bureau of Investigation photo released on November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Colorado Bureau of Investigation/Handout

DENVER (Reuters) - A Colorado police officer is being held on a $1 million bond after he was arrested on Friday and charged with murder in the shooting death of a man last month, authorities said.

James Ashby, an officer in the small town of Rocky Ford, is charged with second-degree murder in the slaying of Jack Jacquez, Otero County District Attorney James Bullock said in a statement.

Jacquez died in hospital after being shot during an incident at his home early on Oct. 12. Bullock said prosecutors obtained an arrest warrant for Ashby after a month-long probe conducted by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Details of the case are contained in arrest warrant affidavits, but a judge has ordered them sealed, Bullock said. Relatives of Jacquez have told local media the 27-year-old was shot twice in the back by Ashby.

Ashby is set to appear in court next week, Bullock said.

Rocky Ford, which has just a few thousand residents, lies in farming country about 50 miles east of the city of Pueblo.