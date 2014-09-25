Police probe parking meter scam in chic Colorado resort

DENVER (Reuters) - Police in the Colorado mountain resort of Aspen are investigating a parking meter scam involving pre-paid debit and credit cards that they say may have cost the city $600,000 in the past couple of years.

The Aspen Police Department started the investigation on Wednesday but said it would be “slow moving” work because of the length of time fraudulent charges had been occurring and the large amount of data they need to analyze.

Meter machines in the upscale ski resort would reportedly wrongly accept payment for parking from pre-paid cards, even if the cards carried zero balance. Individuals sold zero-balance cards to drivers who used them repeatedly on the meters.

“There is a lot of information that we need to get from vendors before we can even begin to think about charging anyone,” detective Walter Chi said in a statement.

He said police may investigate the crimes as credit card fraud, which is a felony, or as theft, which can be a misdemeanor or a felony, based on the monetary value stolen.

The police department said it did not know yet how it will handle habitual offenders, “in comparison to sporadic and occasional abuse of the parking system.”

Aspen, which has about 7,000 permanent residents, is a chic getaway for the wealthy, including many Hollywood celebrities.

The Aspen New Times quoted the city manager, Steve Barwick, as saying the authorities are buying new meters that are not susceptible to the scam and are due to be installed in November.