FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Discipline against student gunman thought to have sparked Colorado shooting
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
December 14, 2013 / 12:09 AM / 4 years ago

Discipline against student gunman thought to have sparked Colorado shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (Reuters) - The teen gunman who shot himself dead after critically wounding a fellow student at their suburban Denver high school apparently acted in retaliation for discipline leveled against him by the school’s debate club coach, the county sheriff said on Saturday.

Sheriff Grayson Robinson also said that 18-year-old Karl Pierson legally purchased the shotgun and ammunition he used in Friday’s rampage at Arapahoe High School. The sheriff said the attack lasted less than a minute and a half.

The faculty member who was believed to be Pierson’s intended target fled the school and was unharmed in the rampage.

Reporting by Keith Coffman; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by David Brunnstrom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.