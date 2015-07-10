Colorado boy, seven, shot in head as he played with friends

DENVER (Reuters) - A seven-year-old Colorado boy was serious but stable condition on Friday after being shot in the head in an apparent accident while he and other children played together alone in a suburban Denver home, authorities said.

Police have not said what type of firearm was used in the incident, which took place on Thursday afternoon in Aurora. The wounded boy was rushed to the nearby Children’s Hospital, where he underwent surgery in the evening.

“Everyone that was involved was a juvenile,” Sergeant Chris Amsler said in a video released by the Aurora Police Department. He said the shooting appears to have been an accident.

In a brief statement on Friday, the department said the victim’s condition had been upgraded from critical.

“Detectives will be executing a search warrant at the home of the incident within the next few hours. The investigation continues,” it said.

Six children aged between 7 and 12 were inside the home at the time. No adults were present, authorities said, and the wounded child did not live there.

“We’re not looking for anyone else,” Amsler said, adding detectives will investigate how the children got the gun. “We have to get all the facts and interview all the witnesses.”

In a statement on Friday, the Aurora Police Department reminded firearm owners that they must ensure guns are always kept in a place inaccessible to children or other unauthorized persons.

“Hiding a gun in a closet, drawer or similar location is not safe storage,” the police department said.

“Unloaded firearms should be stored in a locked cabinet, safe, gun vault or storage case... Ammunition should be stored in a locked location separate from firearms.”