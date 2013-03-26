FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suspect in killing of Colorado prison chief had bomb making materials in car
March 26, 2013 / 9:30 PM / in 5 years

Suspect in killing of Colorado prison chief had bomb making materials in car

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Evan Spencer Ebel is shown in this undated Colorado Department of Corrections booking photo. REUTERS/Colorado Department of Corrections/Handout

(Reuters) - The suspect in the killing of the Colorado prisons chief had bomb making materials and instructions for building explosives in his car, Texas authorities said in court papers released on Tuesday.

Evan Spencer Ebel, a 28-year-old parolee from Denver, was killed in a gun battle with Texas police last Thursday after a high-speed chase through Decatur.

Police found miscellaneous bomb making materials in a black duffle bag in the trunk of the Cadillac car Ebel was driving, and they also found a document with “apparent bomb making instructions” in a backpack in the trunk, according to a list of evidence recovered in a search of the car.

The court papers released on Tuesday that detailed the items were contained in an inventory related to a search warrant filed in criminal court in Wise County, Texas.

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis, editing by Scott Malone

