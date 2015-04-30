FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colorado girl, 14, stabbed at school, classmate detained: police
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 30, 2015 / 8:35 PM / 2 years ago

Colorado girl, 14, stabbed at school, classmate detained: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DENVER (Reuters) - Police in Colorado detained a 14-year-old boy after a 14-year-old girl was stabbed on Thursday at a Denver-area school and had to be airlifted to a local hospital, authorities said.

The Broomfield Police Department said the Aspen Creek K-8 school was placed on lockdown, but added the stabbing was an “isolated incident” and there was no reason to believe there was any additional threat.

The condition of the injured student was not known at this time, the police department said in a statement. Students will leave school at the regular time, it said, and officers are on scene to provide assistance.

It said the school has been provided additional counseling and support for students and staff. Broomfield is a city and county on the northwestern outskirts of Denver.

Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.