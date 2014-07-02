FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colorado woman accused of supporting Islamist insurgents in Iraq and Syria
#U.S.
July 2, 2014 / 10:01 PM / 3 years ago

Colorado woman accused of supporting Islamist insurgents in Iraq and Syria

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DENVER (Reuters) - Federal authorities in Denver have arrested a woman accused of providing material support to Islamist insurgents fighting the governments of Syria and Iraq, and of conspiring to commit an offense against the United States, officials said on Wednesday.

According to a criminal complaint filed with U.S. District Court in Colorado, Shannon Maureen Conley knew the group, the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, also known as ISIL or ISIS, was designated as a foreign terrorist organization. The group renamed itself “Islamic State” at the weekend.

It said she met a co-conspirator, only identified as Y.M. in court papers, on the Internet sometime in 2013. It said the pair “shared their view of Islam as requiring participation in violent jihad against any non-believers,” and Y.M. told her he was an active member of ISIL.

It said Conley planned to travel to Syria via Turkey to meet Y.M., and first attended military tactics and firearms training with the U.S. Army Explorers in Texas in February of this year.

The court papers said the aim of the training was for Conley to provide support and help to ISIL fighters. It said she and Y.M. also planned for her to fight, if it was deemed necessary.

Reporting by Keith Coffman; Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Sandra Maler

