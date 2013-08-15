Colorado veterinarian cited for treating human who then lost toes

DENVER (Reuters) - A Colorado veterinarian has been cited for practicing medicine without a license after a treating a human patient who then had to have three toes amputated, police said on Thursday.

Francis Freemyer, who operates a small animal practice in Greeley, Colorado, was ticketed for “unauthorized practices,” a misdemeanor, Greeley police said in a statement.

Police said they were investigating whether Freemyer, 78, may have also illegally treated other people. They did not explain what the patient was treated for.

The investigation began when medical staff at the North Colorado Medical Center contacted police in June to report that an unidentified patient claimed to have been treated by the veterinarian.

“Ultimately, the patient required surgery to remove three toes due to a lack of proper medical care,” the statement said.

Freemyer did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment.

A review of state board of veterinary medicine disciplinary records showed that a Francis Freemyer, who has practiced veterinary medicine in Colorado since 1959, has twice been admonished by regulators.

In one instance, he was fined $1,500 for signing off on an inspection report that said he had examined and vaccinated 13 greyhounds when he had only examined 12 of the animals.

In another disciplinary action, Freemyer was fined $250 for failing to keep records of the examination and treatment of a cat in violation of “generally accepted standards of veterinary practice.”