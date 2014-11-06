Colorado attorney general settles with three more foreclosure firms

DENVER (Reuters) - Colorado’s attorney general announced settlements on Thursday with three more Colorado law firms accused of inflating foreclosure costs charged to homeowners.

John Suthers already sued the state’s two largest foreclosure law firms earlier this year, saying they defrauded homeowners, investors and taxpayers by grossly inflating costs and padding bills with unauthorized expenses.

“We continue to uncover improper and deceptive billing practices by foreclosure law firms operating in Colorado,” the attorney general said in a statement.

“These inflated costs were passed on to homeowners trying to save their homes from foreclosure, successful bidders for properties at foreclosure sales, and to investors and taxpayers.”

Suthers said the three firms named on Thursday handled few of the state’s foreclosures compared with the two largest, Castle Law Group and Aronowitz & Mecklenburg, which between them accounted for about 75 percent of foreclosures.

The three smaller firms - Janeway Law Firm; Medved, Dale, Decker & Deere; and the Law Office of Michael P. Medved - were accused in complaints filed in Denver District Court of charging improper and inflated costs for title products.

In settlement deals reached with the three firms and announced simultaneously, Suthers’ office said they agreed to pay the state a total of $1.8 million between them in restitution, costs and fees, and that each agreed to pay an additional $350,000 suspended pending compliance with the deal.

It said they also agreed to various measures relating to future foreclosures, including that they would use their best efforts to reduce costs, to obtain the most cost-effective title products, and to charge only “reasonable and necessary” costs for third-party vendors.

The accusations they faced echoed those made against Castle and Aronowitz after a two-year investigation concluded the two firms made tens of millions of dollars in unlawful proceeds.

Suthers’ office settled with Aronowitz for $10 million in penalties, plus an additional $3 million in fines that will be waived if the firm complies with that agreement.

The case against Castle is pending.

The focus on foreclosure expenses by Suthers’ investigation mirrored a separate federal probe by Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara’s office.

In July, HSBC Holdings Plc agreed to pay $10 million to settle U.S. government charges that it defrauded taxpayers by submitting inflated bills to process residential foreclosures. At least six other banks have disclosed receiving subpoenas as part of the federal probe.