Obama supports Pentagon decision to allow women serve in combat

Specialist Joanne Read, of the U.S. Army's Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, First Armored Division, helps unload a resupply truck at Command Outpost AJK (short for Azim-Jan-Kariz - a near-by village) in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama fully supports the Pentagon’s decision to lift a ban on women serving in frontline combat roles, White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Thursday.

Ahead of the Pentagon’s formal announcement later on Thursday, Carney told reporters Obama is “very pleased” with the decision and “fully supports this effort to expand opportunities for women.”

Carney said the recommendation emerged from military commanders, although Obama had discussed it with Defense Secretary Leon Panetta and others.