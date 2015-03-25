FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Deals
March 25, 2015 / 3:55 PM / 2 years ago

Comcast says now expects to see merger review completed by mid-2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pedestrians walk past the Time Warner Cable headquarters in New York February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Comcast Corp has reassessed the timing of the regulatory review of its proposed merger with Time Warner Cable Inc and now expects its conclusion in the middle of this year, a company executive said in a blog post on Wednesday.

The $45 billion deal is under review by the U.S. Justice Department and the Federal Communications Commission. The FCC earlier this month paused the informal countdown toward its decision as it awaits a court ruling related to how it should handle disclosures of some documents involved in the review.

“Given the FCC’s recent decision to pause the shot clock, we have recently reassessed the time frame when we expect the government’s regulatory review to be completed and now expect that the review should be concluded in the middle of the year,” Comcast Executive Vice President David Cohen said in the post.

Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Emily Stephenson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
