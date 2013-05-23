Pritzker Commerce nomination in 'pretty good shape': Republican senator

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A top Republican senator on Thursday said that Commerce Secretary nominee Penny Pritzker had satisfactorily answered most of his questions about her role in the failure of an Illinois bank and her family’s use of offshore tax havens.
“I can’t see that there is anything that would keep her from getting through the process in pretty good shape,” Senator John Thune told reporters after a Senate Commerce Committee hearing on the Pritzker nomination.
