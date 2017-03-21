FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Court orders Vision Financial to pay more than $6.5 million: CFTC
March 21, 2017 / 4:25 PM / 5 months ago

Court orders Vision Financial to pay more than $6.5 million: CFTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal court in Florida ordered Neil Pecker and his company Vision Financial Partners to pay more than $6.5 million in restitution and fines, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Tuesday.

A judge with the U.S. District Court for Southern Florida found that Pecker and his firm fraudulently solicited approximately $3 million from U.S. and Canadian customers to trade off-exchange binary options. The order also permanently bans Pecker and Vision from trading, the CFTC said.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert

