Court orders Vision Financial to pay more than $6.5 million: CFTC

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal court in Florida ordered Neil Pecker and his company Vision Financial Partners to pay more than $6.5 million in restitution and fines, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Tuesday.

A judge with the U.S. District Court for Southern Florida found that Pecker and his firm fraudulently solicited approximately $3 million from U.S. and Canadian customers to trade off-exchange binary options. The order also permanently bans Pecker and Vision from trading, the CFTC said.