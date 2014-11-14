FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exclusive: U.S. okayed oil condensate exports months earlier than many thought
November 14, 2014

Exclusive: U.S. okayed oil condensate exports months earlier than many thought

Kristen Hays

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The first U.S. government approval to export a lightly processed form of crude oil known as condensate went to a small Houston startup company more than a year ago, months before regulators stunned the energy world by giving two bigger firms similar permission.

Peaker Energy got the approval on Sept. 11, 2013, the company confirmed to Reuters this week. This shows that Washington’s move to broaden the definition of refined products started far earlier than known. The move is a way to effectively chip away at the 40-year-old U.S. ban on exporting domestic crude.

