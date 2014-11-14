FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exclusive: U.S. loosening of rule to allow condensate exports started in 2013
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
November 14, 2014 / 8:11 PM / 3 years ago

Exclusive: U.S. loosening of rule to allow condensate exports started in 2013

Kristen Hays

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - More than a year ago, U.S. regulators quietly gave a small company permission to export lightly processed oil known as condensate - a previously unreported ruling that could further strengthen the hand of big players that have pushed hard to chip away at a 40-year-old ban on domestic crude exports.

The approval, issued to Peaker Energy on Sept. 11, 2013, a copy of which was seen by Reuters this week, means the U.S. Commerce Department has clearly determined in three cases that companies can export minimally processed condensate.

That, analysts said, may encourage more companies to decide there is now enough of a precedent to give them the right to ship condensate overseas without seeking formal clearance.

”Knowing there’s a third ruling in the first wave probably doesn’t make you unhappy. It probably strengthens your conviction that you’re doing the right thing,” said Kevin Book, energy policy analyst at ClearView Energy Partners LLC.

Additional reporting by Valerie Volcovici and Timothy Gardner in Washington; Editing by Terry Wade mand Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.