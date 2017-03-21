Magellan Midstream, Trafigura settle Corpus Christi splitter dispute

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners and Trafigura Trading [TRAFGF.UL] have entered into a new agreement for use of Magellan's Corpus Christi condensate splitter, settling a lawsuit between the two companies over the facility.

The lawsuit was filed in January after Trafigura said the company planned to terminate its contract to use the facility.

Trafigura, the sole customer, in 2014 had signed a fee-based, take-or-pay agreement to back the 50,000 barrel per day splitter.

Magellan will also put an additional 300,000 barrels of storage into the facility, bringing total storage capacity to 1.5 million barrels, and make minor modifications to the splitter. Together those will increase the expected cost of the project to $330 mln from $300 mln.

The splitter is expected to begin commercial operations in late second quarter of 2017.

Midstream companies such as Magellan rushed to build condensate splitters during the shale boom earlier this decade to break light oil into products such as naphtha and unfinished distillates, which could be exported or sold domestically.

However, once the United States allowed for exports of light condensate in 2014, the facilities became less necessary. One year later, Congress lifted a decades-old ban on crude exports.