FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. firm sells condensate to Mitsubishi in second deal to Asia
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
July 16, 2014 / 1:01 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. firm sells condensate to Mitsubishi in second deal to Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE/TOKYO (Reuters) - A U.S. energy company has found a second buyer in Japan for its condensate, an ultra-light oil, paving the way for more excess barrels from the United States to head to Asia to meet growing demand.

Enterprise Product Partners has signed a short-term contract to sell condensate to Japanese trading company Mitsubishi Corp, less than two weeks after it sold its first cargo to Japanese firm Mitsui Corp, four Asia-based sources said.

The first cargo to Mitsubishi may load in September and could be of a bigger volume than the 400,000-barrel cargo that Mitsui will be lifting later this month, one of the sources said.

Mitsubishi’s contract is for loadings over a few months and the company has the option to extend the deal, he said.

Mitsubishi declined to comment on the deal. Enterprise could not be reached immediately.

Reporting by Florence Tan in SINGAPORE and Osamu Tsukimori in TOKYO; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.