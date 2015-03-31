FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama spoke with Congo President Kabila: White House
#Politics
March 31, 2015 / 8:36 PM / 2 years ago

Obama spoke with Congo President Kabila: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama spoke with President Joseph Kabila of the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Tuesday, the White House said.

The two leaders spoke about their commitment to ending the threat of armed groups, specifically the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, the White House said in a statement.

Obama underscored the need for peaceful and credible elections in the country in 2016.

Obama also urged Kabila to address long pending children’s adoptions by American families in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the statement said.

Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Sandra Maler

