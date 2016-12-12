U.S. sanctions two Congo officials for undermining democracy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Monday sanctioned two senior officials of the Democratic Republic of the Congo for undermining democracy in the copper exporter, a step that will freeze their assets that are under U.S. jurisdiction.

In a statement, the Treasury named the officials as Evariste Boshab, interior minister and deputy prime minister, and Kalev Mutondo, general administrator of the National Intelligence Agency, saying the sanctions would also generally bar U.S. persons from engaging in transactions with them.