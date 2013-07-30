FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CFTC should review aluminum market, lawmaker says
July 30, 2013 / 5:47 PM / 4 years ago

CFTC should review aluminum market, lawmaker says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. futures regulators should review alleged manipulation of the aluminum market, the head of the Senate Agriculture Committee said on Tuesday.

Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow noted that in congressional testimony last week, buyers of aluminum alleged that the current market price was being skewed by those who own and profit from the storage of metal at warehouses.

“I am writing to encourage you to further review this issue and clarify the role and responsibility of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to address the situation,” Stabenow wrote in a letter to Gary Gensler, chairman of the CFTC.

Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
