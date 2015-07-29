FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tennessee man arrested near Capitol complex: police
#U.S.
July 29, 2015

Tennessee man arrested near Capitol complex: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Capitol Police said on Wednesday that they arrested a Tennessee man who was driving near the Capitol complex with three firearms as well as ammunition in his vehicle.

The man, identified as Steve Oney, had approached an officer and asked for directions on Tuesday on Independence Ave., which runs between the U.S. Capitol and the Rayburn House Office Building, according to an arrest record. Both chambers of Congress were in session that day.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Emily Stephenson

