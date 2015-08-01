FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man pleads not guilty in incident outside U.S. Capitol building
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 1, 2015 / 9:32 PM / 2 years ago

Man pleads not guilty in incident outside U.S. Capitol building

John Clarke

2 Min Read

A general view of the U.S. Capitol in early morning snow in Washington March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Pennsylvania man pleaded not guilty Saturday to charges that he ignored police and slammed his car into a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building Friday, according to court documents, in the latest security alert at the Washington landmark.

Antonio Pierorazio, 51, of Reading, drove his red Nissan Ultima into a concrete barricade around 9 a.m. Friday morning, causing authorities to temporarily close down nearby streets, according to the U.S. Capitol Police.

Pierorazio pleaded not guilty Saturday to misdemeanor charges of unlawful entry, destruction of property, and failing to obey an officer, court records show.

District of Columbia Superior Court Judge Jeanette Clark also ordered a mental evaluation for Pierorazio.

Pierorazio’s attorney was not immediately available for comment. The suspect is scheduled to appear at a hearing Aug. 12.

The Capitol Police on Wednesday arrested a Tennessee man who was driving near the Capitol complex with three firearms as well as ammunition in his vehicle.

In April, a Florida man was arrested after he landed his small helicopter on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol, police said, violating restricted airspace and causing a security scare.

Editing By Frank McGurty and Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.