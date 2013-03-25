FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republican Bachmann under congressional ethics probe
March 25, 2013 / 8:39 PM / in 5 years

Republican Bachmann under congressional ethics probe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. Representative Michele Bachmann (R-MN) speaks to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Representative Michele Bachmann is being probed by the Office of Congressional Ethics for allegedly misusing campaign funds, media reports said on Monday.

Bachmann, a Tea Party-backed conservative congresswoman from Minnesota was among a large field of Republicans who ran unsuccessfully for their party’s presidential nomination before last year’s election.

She is being investigated over alleged violations of campaign finance rules, according to the Daily Beast, which first reported the story, citing a former Bachmann campaign staffer.

“There are no allegations that the congresswoman engaged in any wrongdoing,” William McGinley, a lawyer representing the Minnesota Republican, said in an emailed statement.

“We are constructively engaged with the OCE and are confident that at the end of their review the OCE Board will conclude that congresswoman Bachmann did not do anything inappropriate,” the statement said.

The Office of Congressional Ethics is an independent, non-partisan body that reviews allegations of misconduct against staff and members of the House of Representatives.

Reporting by Rachelle Younglai; editing by Christopher Wilson

