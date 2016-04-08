FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. hands over 1,100 pages of Benghazi records: House panel chairman
#Politics
April 8, 2016 / 10:31 PM / a year ago

U.S. hands over 1,100 pages of Benghazi records: House panel chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The U.S. Consulate in Benghazi is seen in flames during a protest by an armed group said to have been protesting a film being produced in the United States September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Friday handed over more than 1,100 pages of records to the committee investigating the deaths of U.S. citizens in Benghazi, Libya on Sept. 11, 2012, the chairman of the House of Representatives panel said.

The records included files from senior employees during the time Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was secretary of state, according to a statement by Select Committee on Benghazi Chairman Trey Gowdy. <bit.ly/1VbDyTc>

“It is deplorable that it took over a year for these records to be produced to our committee, and that our Democrat colleagues never lifted a finger to help us get them,” Gowdy, a Republican, said in the statement.

Democrats have complained since the investigation began that the panel is a partisan project bent on hurting Clinton’s candidacy.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Chris Reese and Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
