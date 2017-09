U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton responds forcefully to intense questioning on the September attacks on U.S. diplomatic sites in Benghazi, Libya, during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, United States January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday blasted Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives for using a panel to investigate the 2012 attack in Benghazi, Libya, as a tool to attack Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

“This is a political exercise,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a daily briefing after Republicans released their report.