FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
House starts Boehner speakership vote
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
January 3, 2013 / 5:43 PM / in 5 years

House starts Boehner speakership vote

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Speaker of the House John Boehner (R-OH) walks from a meeting with House Republicans about a solution for the "fiscal cliff" on Capitol Hill in Washington January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - As the new U.S. Congress convened on Thursday, the House of Representatives began voting for a speaker, with Republican John Boehner favored to win re-election despite a troubled few weeks during the “fiscal cliff” debate.

No Republican had stepped forward to oppose Boehner and with his party controlling the chamber, 233 to 200 with two vacancies, he looked set to retain his post.

But, presuming that all House members turn up for the session, the vote would go to a second round if 17 Republicans or more do not back Boehner.

That would be an embarrassment for the congressman from Ohio although he would still likely win eventually.

Some Republicans have criticized Boehner for dragging his feet on aid for storm Sandy victims in the Northeast and backing tax hikes on the wealthy sought by President Barack Obama to avert the “fiscal cliff” of steep tax increases and spending cuts.

Minority Democrats offered token opposition at the speakership vote, nominating their leader, Nancy Pelosi, as speaker.

Reporting By Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Alistair Bell and Vicki Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.