U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) arrives to speak to the media on the "fiscal cliff" on Capitol Hill in Washington, December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - John Boehner won a second two-year term as speaker of the Republican-controlled House of Representatives on Thursday.

Despite a few Republicans holding back support for him, Boehner beat Democratic minority leader Nancy Pelosi by 220-192 votes, on the first day of a new Congress.