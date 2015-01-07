U.S. House re-elects Republican John Boehner as speaker

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday re-elected Republican John Boehner to serve a third term as Speaker of the chamber.

Boehner won another two-year term as Republicans enjoy a stronger House majority and take control of the Senate as a result of November elections.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi was Boehner’s main challenger for the top job of Speaker, but a handful of conservative Republicans voted for other candidates, leaving the outcome unclear until all votes were tallied.