March 23, 2016 / 8:27 PM / a year ago

House ethics panel investigating Democrat Corrine Brown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The House of Representatives Ethics Committee said on Wednesday it had opened an investigation into Democratic congresswoman Corrine Brown of Florida.

The committee said in a news release that it voted on March 16 to establish an investigative subcommittee to look into allegations Brown improperly solicited charitable donations, used campaign funds for personal purposes, failed to comply with tax laws and made false statements to the House and the Federal Election Commission.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

