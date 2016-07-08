FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Representative Brown charged with fraud: Justice Department
July 8, 2016 / 5:58 PM / a year ago

U.S. Representative Brown charged with fraud: Justice Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Florida congresswoman Corrine Brown speaks during a public rally to honor the memory of Trayvon Martin, at Fort Mellon Park in Sanford, Florida, U.S. March 22, 2012.Octavian Cantilli/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Corrine Brown, a Democrat from Florida, and her chief of staff were indicted on Friday for their roles in a scheme involving a fraudulent education charity, the U.S. Justice Department said.

The department said Brown and Elias Simmons were charged in a 24-count indictment with participating in a conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, theft of government property, filing false tax returns and other crimes.

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Bill Trott

