U.S. Representative Brown charged with fraud: Justice Department

Florida congresswoman Corrine Brown speaks during a public rally to honor the memory of Trayvon Martin, at Fort Mellon Park in Sanford, Florida, U.S. March 22, 2012.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Corrine Brown, a Democrat from Florida, and her chief of staff were indicted on Friday for their roles in a scheme involving a fraudulent education charity, the U.S. Justice Department said.

The department said Brown and Elias Simmons were charged in a 24-count indictment with participating in a conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, theft of government property, filing false tax returns and other crimes.