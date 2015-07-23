Boehner says Congress will need short-term spending extension

U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) speaks at his weekly press briefing on Capitol Hill in Washington July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday that Congress will likely resort to a short-term federal spending extension for the start of the new fiscal year on Oct. 1, blaming Senate Democrats for blocking Republican-backed funding bills.

“It’s pretty clear, given the number of days we have here and in September, that we’re going to have to do a CR of some sort,” Boehner said during a news conference, referring to a continuing resolution to extend funding at current levels.

“But no decision’s been made about that. We’ll deal with it in September when we get back,” he said.