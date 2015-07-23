FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boehner says Congress will need short-term spending extension
#Politics
July 23, 2015 / 4:04 PM / 2 years ago

Boehner says Congress will need short-term spending extension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) speaks at his weekly press briefing on Capitol Hill in Washington July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday that Congress will likely resort to a short-term federal spending extension for the start of the new fiscal year on Oct. 1, blaming Senate Democrats for blocking Republican-backed funding bills.

“It’s pretty clear, given the number of days we have here and in September, that we’re going to have to do a CR of some sort,” Boehner said during a news conference, referring to a continuing resolution to extend funding at current levels.

“But no decision’s been made about that. We’ll deal with it in September when we get back,” he said.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Emily Stephenson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
