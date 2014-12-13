U.S. Senate delays vote on $1.1 trillion spending bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Leaders in the U.S. Senate postponed an anticipated vote on a $1.1 trillion spending bill late on Friday and will instead aim to pass the must-do legislation on Monday, a Senate Democratic leadership aide said.

In order to keep federal agencies operating beyond midnight Saturday, when existing funds expire, the Senate is expected to pass sometime on Saturday a stop-gap bill to temporarily extend government funding through next Wednesday.

The House of Representatives already passed such a measure anticipating the Senate’s inability to finish work on the broad spending bill this week.