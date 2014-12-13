Senate passes funding extension to avert government shutdown

U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions (R-AL) takes a break from the Senate floor during a long series of votes, many on procedural matters or to confirm members of the Obama administration, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington December 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Senate on Saturday passed an extension of federal spending authority through midnight Wednesday (12.00 a.m. ET on Thursday), staving off the threat of a government shutdown that could have been triggered by early Sunday.

The funding extension was approved by voice vote. Senate leaders, however, have still not reached an agreement to accelerate a vote on a $1.1 trillion spending bill that would fund all government agencies through September 2015 except for the Department of Homeland Security.