U.S. House Speaker Boehner sees fast passage of government funding bill
December 10, 2014 / 3:54 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. House Speaker Boehner sees fast passage of government funding bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Speaker of the House John Boehner holds a news conference in the U.S. Capitol in Washington December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A massive funding bill to keep the U.S. government operating will pass the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday, Speaker John Boehner predicted on Wednesday.

Congressional negotiators reached agreement on Tuesday on a $1.1 trillion measure to fund most of the government through September. Without this legislation, federal agencies would have to suspend many operations at midnight on Thursday.

The House and Senate are both expected to approve the bill this week.

Reporting By Richard Cowan and David Lawder; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
