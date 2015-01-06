FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House votes to adopt contentious changes to cost estimates
January 6, 2015 / 10:45 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. House votes to adopt contentious changes to cost estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to incorporate macroeconomic projections into cost estimates for major legislation, a move that critics say could hide the true budgetary effects of tax cuts.

The move toward “dynamic scoring” is part of a package of new rules that passed on a 234-172 party-line vote as the new Republican-controlled Congress started its work.

The rule change requires that macroeconomic effects of “major legislation” be incorporated into the official cost estimates produced by the Congressional Budget Office and the Joint Committee on Taxation.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
