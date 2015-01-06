U.S. House votes to adopt contentious changes to cost estimates

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to incorporate macroeconomic projections into cost estimates for major legislation, a move that critics say could hide the true budgetary effects of tax cuts.

The move toward “dynamic scoring” is part of a package of new rules that passed on a 234-172 party-line vote as the new Republican-controlled Congress started its work.

The rule change requires that macroeconomic effects of “major legislation” be incorporated into the official cost estimates produced by the Congressional Budget Office and the Joint Committee on Taxation.