McConnell says starting talks with Obama on two-year budget deal
September 29, 2015 / 6:46 PM / 2 years ago

McConnell says starting talks with Obama on two-year budget deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(L-R) Senate Republican leaders Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS), John Barrasso (R-WY), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-TX) take questions from the media regarding the upcoming budget battle on Capitol Hill in Washington September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that he and departing House Speaker John Boehner will soon launch negotiations with the White House to try to reach a two-year budget deal that covers the 2016 and 2017 fiscal years.

“We’d like to settle the top line (spending level) for both years so that next year we can have a regular appropriations process,” McConnell told reporters in the Capitol. “The president and Speaker Boehner and I spoke about getting started in the discussions last week and I would expect them to start very soon.”

Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
