U.S. House passes $1.1 trillion government funding bill

U.S. Representative Jim Moran (D-VA) talks to reporters as he departs after a House Democratic Caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives passed a $1.1 trillion spending bill late on Thursday to fund most federal agencies through Sept. 30, the end of the current fiscal year.

By a vote of 219-206, the House approved the bill, which would fund the Department of Homeland Security only through February to give Republicans a chance early next year to try to stop President Barack Obama’s immigration reforms that are largely carried out by DHS.

The legislation still must be passed by the Senate before it can be sent to Obama for signing into law.

A separate bill to fund the government for two days is likely to be passed by the House, according to a Republican leadership aide. The measure is needed to give the Senate time to pass the $1.1 trillion bill and also avoid a government shutdown at midnight on Thursday when current funding expires.