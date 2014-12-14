FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
$1.1 trillion spending bill clears hurdle in Senate
December 14, 2014 / 2:30 AM / 3 years ago

$1.1 trillion spending bill clears hurdle in Senate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view of the U.S. Capitol dome can be seen to the carriage entrance to the U.S. Senate in Washington December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted to advance a $1.1 trillion government funding bill late on Saturday, clearing the way for a final vote on the massive spending package.

The 1,603-page bill would fund most federal agencies through September 2015.

The Department of Homeland Security would only receive funding through Feb. 27, setting up a showdown early next year between Republican lawmakers and President Barack Obama over his recent move to ease the threat of deportation for millions of immigrants.

Reporting By Amanda Becker, David Lawder and Richard Cowan; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
