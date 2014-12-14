$1.1 trillion spending bill clears hurdle in Senate

A general view of the U.S. Capitol dome can be seen to the carriage entrance to the U.S. Senate in Washington December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted to advance a $1.1 trillion government funding bill late on Saturday, clearing the way for a final vote on the massive spending package.

The 1,603-page bill would fund most federal agencies through September 2015.

The Department of Homeland Security would only receive funding through Feb. 27, setting up a showdown early next year between Republican lawmakers and President Barack Obama over his recent move to ease the threat of deportation for millions of immigrants.