White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans in Congress should fund the federal budget on time and avoid a government shutdown, the White House said on Thursday.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said Republicans should negotiate with Democrats on the budget, but he did not rule out future conversations between President Barack Obama and Republican lawmakers on the issue.