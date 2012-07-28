FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chairman of key U.S. congressional committee has lymphoma
July 28, 2012 / 8:28 PM / in 5 years

Chairman of key U.S. congressional committee has lymphoma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Rep. Dave Camp, a Michigan Republican who chairs the powerful House Ways and Means committee, announced on Saturday that he will undergo treatment for non-Hodgkins lymphoma, a cancer that starts in parts of the body’s immune system.

“After a recent routine yearly physical, it was discovered that I have a very early, highly treatable and curable type of non-Hodgkins lymphoma - large B-cell lymphoma,” Camp said in a statement.

The statement said he would have chemotherapy every three weeks for the next few months and would continue his work in the House of Representatives during treatment.

He said he and his doctors expect “a full recovery and cure.”

Reporting By Deborah Zabarenko; Editing by Bill Trott

