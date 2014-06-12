FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indiana conservative Stutzman joins race for House majority whip
June 12, 2014 / 7:40 PM / 3 years ago

Indiana conservative Stutzman joins race for House majority whip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Representative Marlin Stutzman (R-IN) talks to a reporter outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Representative Marlin Stutzman, an Indiana Republican who has clashed at times with party leadership in the House of Representatives, is seeking the House majority whip position in Republican leadership elections next week, an aide said.

The entry of Stutzman, a conservative, is expected to set up a three-way race with Representatives Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Peter Roskam of Illinois to become the next majority whip, whose main job is to secure sufficient votes for legislation.

Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Grant McCool

