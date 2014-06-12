Indiana conservative Stutzman joins race for House majority whip

U.S. Representative Marlin Stutzman (R-IN) talks to a reporter outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Representative Marlin Stutzman, an Indiana Republican who has clashed at times with party leadership in the House of Representatives, is seeking the House majority whip position in Republican leadership elections next week, an aide said.

The entry of Stutzman, a conservative, is expected to set up a three-way race with Representatives Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Peter Roskam of Illinois to become the next majority whip, whose main job is to secure sufficient votes for legislation.