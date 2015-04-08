FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California Democrat Capps to retire from U.S. Congress
#Politics
April 8, 2015 / 6:09 PM / 2 years ago

California Democrat Capps to retire from U.S. Congress

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Lois Capps, a liberal Democratic U.S. congresswoman from California known for her work on U.S. environmental policy and nursing issues, said on Wednesday she will not seek re-election to Congress next year after almost two decades in Washington.

Capps, 77, represents California’s Central Coast region in the House of Representatives and entered Congress in 1998 after winning a special election to replace her late husband, Walter Capps.

“It’s been a hard decision to make, for I have loved this job,” Capps said in a video message. “But life moves on. And in the meantime I am very much looking forward to our final 22 months together in public office.”

She serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee and has made environmental and healthcare policies among her interests. A nurse, she also has addressed the national nursing shortage.

Her district includes San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, as well as part of Ventura County.

She was a political novice when she ran successfully for her late husband’s seat in Congress after he died in October 1997.

Reporting by Daniel Wallis in Denver; Editing by Will Dunham

