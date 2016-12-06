Senate Majority Leader Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said he is pushing to extend expiring healthcare benefits for retired coal miners by including a provision in a spending bill Congress hopes to pass this week.

In a statement on the Senate floor, McConnell, a Republican, said that in conversations with House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan he has insisted that the Continuing Resolution include "a provision to address that issue so these retirees don't lose their healthcare benefit at the end of this year."

(Reporting By Richard Cowan)