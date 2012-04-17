FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Republican has no regrets calling Democrats communists
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
April 17, 2012 / 10:42 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. Republican has no regrets calling Democrats communists

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Congressman Allen West on Tuesday refused to back away from earlier remarks to constituents in Florida that dozens of Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives were communists.

The freshman Republican who is backed by conservative Tea Party activists was asked at a forum whether he had second thoughts about calling the 78 members of the House Progressive Caucus communists.

“I don’t regret it whatsoever,” said West, who is facing a tough race for re-election in November.

“There is a very thin line between communism, progressivism, Marxism, Socialism ... it’s about nationalizing production, it’s about creating and expanding the welfare state. It’s about this idea of social and economic justice,” said the retired military officer.

West first talked about Progressive Caucus Democrats being communists in response to a constituent’s question last week at a town hall meeting in his Florida district.

His remarks sparked comparisons to the 1950’s “red scare” rhetoric of then-Senator Joseph McCarthy who launched investigations into claims that communists had infiltrated the government.

Progressive Caucus co-chairmen Representatives Raul Grijalva and Keith Ellison issued a statement at the time accusing West of polarizing the country. They had no further comment following West’s remarks on Tuesday.

West also has turned the controversy into a fundraising pitch to fellow conservatives asking them for their help and repeating his belief that members of the Progressive Caucus were akin to communists.

Reporting by Donna Smith; Editing by Jackie Frank

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.