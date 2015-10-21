FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
House to take up debt limit bill this week: Rep. McCarthy
October 21, 2015 / 2:58 PM / 2 years ago

House to take up debt limit bill this week: Rep. McCarthy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks at the John Hay Initiative in Washington September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives this week will take up legislation addressing the nation’s debt limit, Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Wednesday.

The United States will reach its debt limit on Nov. 3, impairing its ability to borrow and fund federal programs, and lawmakers have been working on a measure to raise the cap. The White House has said it would veto the House bill because it said would pay for certain obligations but not others, triggering a default on U.S. debt.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert

