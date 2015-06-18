White House threatens veto for defense spending bill in Senate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday said President Barack Obama’s advisers would recommend a veto of a U.S. Senate bill to fund the Department of Defense if lawmakers pass it, saying it uses gimmicks to get around budget caps.
The bill “ignores the long-term connection between national security and economic security and fails to account for vital national security functions carried out at non-defense agencies,” the White House said.
Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Susan Heavey