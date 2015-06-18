FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House threatens veto for defense spending bill in Senate
June 18, 2015 / 2:50 PM / 2 years ago

White House threatens veto for defense spending bill in Senate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday said President Barack Obama’s advisers would recommend a veto of a U.S. Senate bill to fund the Department of Defense if lawmakers pass it, saying it uses gimmicks to get around budget caps.

The bill “ignores the long-term connection between national security and economic security and fails to account for vital national security functions carried out at non-defense agencies,” the White House said.

Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Susan Heavey

