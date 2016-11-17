WASHINGTON U.S. Representative Tim Ryan of Ohio said on Thursday he was challenging House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, who has led the party in the chamber for 14 years, as Democrats question party strategy and leadership after a stinging general election defeat.

Ryan, 43, who has been in Congress since 2003, said in a statement that Democrats had only been in the House of Representatives majority for four of the past 18 years, "and last week's election results set us back even further."

"Vote for me and I will dedicate all of my energy to lead us back into the majority," said Ryan, who is from a an old working-class, steel area of northeastern Ohio, the type of region the Democrats want to wrest back from Republicans.

"At this time of fear and disillusionment, we owe it to our constituencies to listen and bring a new voice into leadership."

Democrats had expected to do much better than they did in the Nov. 8 election, when Republican Donald Trump, a New York businessman with no experience in public office, won the White House on the back of working-class voters.

Republicans kept their majorities in both Senate and House after some Democrats had predicted double-digit wins in the House and a chance to win the Senate.

Ryan announced his challenge after several days of publicly weighing it this week; he said on Monday he was thinking about it. On Tuesday, Pelosi agreed to rank-and-file demands that the leadership election, which had been set for Thursday, be delayed until Nov. 30.

Pelosi, 76, of California, has already claimed she has support of two-thirds of the Democratic caucus, suggesting Ryan's bid is a long shot.

"I'm respectful what people are saying. There's a lot of unease," Pelosi said earlier Thursday at a press conference when asked about the potential challenge to her leadership.

"And as members in there said, we cannot be taking in the full responsibility for what happened in the election ... a lot of it was beyond our control," she added.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell, additional reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Grant McCool)